Maj. Wyche relieved of command
Christopher Sage relieved Maj. Gilbert Wyche from command of the 4th Security Forces Squadron Thursday amid an ongoing investigation into an incident in which one of Wyche's subordinates allegedly drove drunk and killed a 17-year-old.
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan 1
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Nathan Kolton
|Dec 20
|Burnette
|3
|Looking for homebuider.
|Dec '16
|abc
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
|Lifetime Republican
|Nov '16
|Clay Guy
|5
|Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Moped
|25
|Clinton: 'Do any of us have a place in Trump's ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|75
