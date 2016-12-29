Maj. Wyche relieved of command

Maj. Wyche relieved of command

Thursday Dec 29

Christopher Sage relieved Maj. Gilbert Wyche from command of the 4th Security Forces Squadron Thursday amid an ongoing investigation into an incident in which one of Wyche's subordinates allegedly drove drunk and killed a 17-year-old.

