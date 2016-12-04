Little Bank and Union Bank merge
The Little Bank and Union Bank have entered into a definitive agreement to merge and will operate under the Union Bank brand name, with headquarters in Greenville. The combined bank will have about $665 million in total assets and 15 branches in central and eastern North Carolina, including one in Goldsboro.
