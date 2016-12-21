LIGHTKEEPER: George Swarts

LIGHTKEEPER: George Swarts

Thursday Dec 1

George Swarts, 60, spent his careers serving his country and community. Now that he is retired, Swarts continues to serve as the volunteer photographer and historian for the Jacksonville Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.

