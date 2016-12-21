LIGHTKEEPER: George Swarts
George Swarts, 60, spent his careers serving his country and community. Now that he is retired, Swarts continues to serve as the volunteer photographer and historian for the Jacksonville Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Kolton
|Dec 20
|Burnette
|3
|Looking for homebuider.
|Dec 7
|abc
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 6
|Greenville chick
|2
|Lifetime Republican
|Nov '16
|Clay Guy
|5
|Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Moped
|25
|Clinton: 'Do any of us have a place in Trump's ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|75
|Trump - blue dress/ e-mails will be like a walk...
|Nov '16
|Liberal LIES
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC