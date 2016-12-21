ECU-run lab school project short of cash

East Carolina University has stepped to the front of the line when it comes to launching the first of the K-8 lab schools the N.C. General Assembly ordered the UNC system to set up. But the dean of ECU's College of Education, Grant Hayes, told a Board of Governors committee on Thursday that the legislature's assumption that the normal per-pupil allocation that drives charter-and public-school funding can supply enough money for his institution's collaboration with the Pitt County Schools isn't likely to hold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.