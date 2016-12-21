Dr. Maria Pharr named new South Piedmont Community College president -
The board of trustees of South Piedmont Community College has unanimously selected Dr. Maria A. Pharr as the new president of the college, contingent on state board approval. Pharr has extensive experience in a variety of roles at community colleges, including faculty, staff and administration, as well as state-level positions.
