Brentwood Services Administrators Adds Vinson in North Carolina

Tuesday Dec 27

Brentwood Services Administrators Inc. has selected Theresa Vinson as a new senior claim representative in the Raleigh, N.C., office, according to Jeff Pettus, president and CEO of BSA. In her position as senior claim representative, Vinson is responsible for reviewing, processing and handling medical workers' compensation claims as assigned by Shirley Girard, senior claims supervisor in the BSA Raleigh, N.C., office.

