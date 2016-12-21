93-year-old female pilot recognized f...

93-year-old female pilot recognized for historic role in WWII

What was considered contraband on a military base back in 1943 allowed one woman to capture her experience in color as one of the first women in history trained to fly American military aircraft. Ninety-three-year-old Lillian Yonally of Massachusetts was one of just 1,078 women who were the first in history trained to fly military aircraft in the United States from 1943 to 1944 as a WASP, or Women Air Force Service Pilot.

