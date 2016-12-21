Ugandan youngsters receive lifesaving heart surgeries

Two youngsters from Uganda are celebrating in an extra special way this holiday season after undergoing successful open-heart surgeries in Greenville, North Carolina. Four-year-old Daniel Ambikiire and three-year-old Elijah Sebuliba, who were both suffering from congenital heart defects, arrived in Greenville last month for the life-saving surgeries at Vidant Medical Center.

