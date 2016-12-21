NC's Hurricane Matthew panel holds la...

NC's Hurricane Matthew panel holds last 2 regional meetings

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: The Progress

The committee will meet Wednesday at the East Carolina University Heart Institute Building in Greenville and again Friday at Lenoir Community College in Kinston. The committee will hear from local residents along with discussing various issues such as long-term plans for communities damaged by the October storm and developing recommendations to address needs that government programs don't meet.

