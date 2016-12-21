NC's Hurricane Matthew panel holds last 2 regional meetings
The committee will meet Wednesday at the East Carolina University Heart Institute Building in Greenville and again Friday at Lenoir Community College in Kinston. The committee will hear from local residents along with discussing various issues such as long-term plans for communities damaged by the October storm and developing recommendations to address needs that government programs don't meet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Kolton
|Dec 20
|Burnette
|3
|Looking for homebuider.
|Dec 7
|abc
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 6
|Greenville chick
|2
|Lifetime Republican
|Nov '16
|Clay Guy
|5
|Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Moped
|25
|Clinton: 'Do any of us have a place in Trump's ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|75
|Trump - blue dress/ e-mails will be like a walk...
|Nov '16
|Liberal LIES
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC