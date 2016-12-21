McCrory still aims for December session on Matthew recovery
Gov. Pat McCrory says he's still aiming to call the General Assembly back to Raleigh in the second week of December to approve legislation so that North Carolina residents in the bleakest situations following Hurricane Matthew stay covered this winter. McCrory said Wednesday at a hurricane recovery meeting in Greenville that he's working on both short- and long-term proposals for recovery following the early October storm and resulting floods.
