McCrory still aims for December sessi...

McCrory still aims for December session on Matthew recovery

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: WBTV

Gov. Pat McCrory says he's still aiming to call the General Assembly back to Raleigh in the second week of December to approve legislation so that North Carolina residents in the bleakest situations following Hurricane Matthew stay covered this winter. McCrory said Wednesday at a hurricane recovery meeting in Greenville that he's working on both short- and long-term proposals for recovery following the early October storm and resulting floods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Kolton Dec 20 Burnette 3
Looking for homebuider. Dec 7 abc 2
Joe Pledger Dec 6 Greenville chick 2
Lifetime Republican Nov '16 Clay Guy 5
Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12) Nov '16 Moped 25
News Clinton: 'Do any of us have a place in Trump's ... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 75
Trump - blue dress/ e-mails will be like a walk... Nov '16 Liberal LIES 2
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Greenville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,370 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,548

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC