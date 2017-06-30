Carl Lawrence Tobler

Carl Lawrence Tobler

Carl Lawrence Tobler, 87, of Davis, Ill., passed away on Monday, June 26, 2017, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe, Wis. He was born on March 11, 1930, in Spring Grove Township, Green County, Wis., the son of Albert and Anastasia Tobler.

