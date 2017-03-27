Cattle escape, run loose in St. Louis

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A small herd of cattle ran through the streets of St. Louis, Missouri Thursday after breaking free from a slaughterhouse. St. Louis police spotted the cattle running along Grand Ave. and worked throughout the neighborhood to coral them for several hours.

