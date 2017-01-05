Local students named to fall dean's list at Greenville College
Greenville College in Greenville has released its dean's list for the fall 2016 semester. Area students included on the list were junior Caitlin Scott of Bradford and freshman Stephanie Christian of Buda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men In town
|Tue
|JDanCoke
|4
|Registered sex offender arrested in Metropolis ... (Oct '10)
|Jan 1
|DrPill
|43
|Country View Mobile Home Park
|Dec '16
|OldTimer
|1
|Doug Weiss (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|DemoDriver
|9
|Wanya Walker (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Chief Wanya
|4
|mexicans at the spillway (May '11)
|Oct '16
|BuggyRider
|4
|newspaper (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|KeepingUp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC