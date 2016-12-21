Greenville native enlists in the Illi...

Greenville native enlists in the Illinois Army National Guard

Pvt. Cody Wheat, of Greenville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Nov. 30 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Wheat enlisted as a 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic.

