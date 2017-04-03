Suspect wanted in alleged Greenville armed robbery
According to investigators, a male suspect entered the Hilltop Food Mart located at College and Commerce St. at around 5 p.m. While at the register, the suspect pulled out a small caliber pistol and demanded cash from the attendant. The attendant gave him an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgiana Bottling Plant? (Dr Pepper) (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Shawn Keeney
|31
|cuckold (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Mike
|2
|New Business prospects???? (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Daddy cycle
|9
|Genealogy (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Max Sims
|8
|Seeking my Relatives in Honoraville, Alabama o... (Oct '06)
|Aug '16
|Betty Lowe Stabler
|36
|speeding tickets Georgiana (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Ttownboy
|23
|Hook Up (May '16)
|May '16
|Traveller
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC