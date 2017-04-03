Suspect wanted in alleged Greenville ...

Suspect wanted in alleged Greenville armed robbery

According to investigators, a male suspect entered the Hilltop Food Mart located at College and Commerce St. at around 5 p.m. While at the register, the suspect pulled out a small caliber pistol and demanded cash from the attendant. The attendant gave him an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

