Jarquin Ross

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting Thursday at a Greenville bank, according to Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. The chief said the incident happened at the Community Neighbor Bank when an argument between two groups of people escalated.

Greenville, AL

