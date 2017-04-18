Jarquin Ross
A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting Thursday at a Greenville bank, according to Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. The chief said the incident happened at the Community Neighbor Bank when an argument between two groups of people escalated.
