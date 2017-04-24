Greenville sting operation ends with 2 arrests, recovery of car and puppy
A stolen vehicle and a puppy have been recovered after a Greenville sting operation Wednesday night netted two arrests in the parking lot of Walmart. Officers responded to a call around 6 p.m from the caretaker at Sherling Lake park, according to Chief Justin Lovvorn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hardee's
|Apr 12
|Made me sick
|1
|Georgiana Bottling Plant? (Dr Pepper) (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Shawn Keeney
|31
|cuckold (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Mike
|2
|New Business prospects???? (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Daddy cycle
|9
|Genealogy (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Max Sims
|8
|Seeking my Relatives in Honoraville, Alabama o... (Oct '06)
|Aug '16
|Betty Lowe Stabler
|36
|speeding tickets Georgiana (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Ttownboy
|23
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC