Greenville police arrest man in connection with selling stolen merchandise

Thursday Apr 6

According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, the sting operation was conducted in order to catch a suspect who was transferring stolen merchandise. Lovvorn says the suspect met people from other areas in the Greenville Walmart parking lot and sold the stolen merchandise.

