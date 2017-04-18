Greenville police arrest man in connection with selling stolen merchandise
According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, the sting operation was conducted in order to catch a suspect who was transferring stolen merchandise. Lovvorn says the suspect met people from other areas in the Greenville Walmart parking lot and sold the stolen merchandise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hardee's
|Apr 12
|Made me sick
|1
|Georgiana Bottling Plant? (Dr Pepper) (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Shawn Keeney
|31
|cuckold (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Mike
|2
|New Business prospects???? (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Daddy cycle
|9
|Genealogy (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Max Sims
|8
|Seeking my Relatives in Honoraville, Alabama o... (Oct '06)
|Aug '16
|Betty Lowe Stabler
|36
|speeding tickets Georgiana (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Ttownboy
|23
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC