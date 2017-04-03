Arrest made after Greenville domestic violence report, manhunt
Greenville police officers responded to a domestic violence call on Parmer Street around 10 p.m. where the victim, a 43-year-old woman, told them she had been assaulted by her husband, John McCullough, 38, at their home. The victim further told officers that after an argument with McCullough, he grabbed her and threw her down, then began to strangle her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgiana Bottling Plant? (Dr Pepper) (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Shawn Keeney
|31
|cuckold (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Mike
|2
|New Business prospects???? (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Daddy cycle
|9
|Genealogy (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Max Sims
|8
|Seeking my Relatives in Honoraville, Alabama o... (Oct '06)
|Aug '16
|Betty Lowe Stabler
|36
|speeding tickets Georgiana (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Ttownboy
|23
|Hook Up (May '16)
|May '16
|Traveller
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC