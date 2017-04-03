Arrest made after Greenville domestic...

Arrest made after Greenville domestic violence report, manhunt

Monday Apr 3 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Greenville police officers responded to a domestic violence call on Parmer Street around 10 p.m. where the victim, a 43-year-old woman, told them she had been assaulted by her husband, John McCullough, 38, at their home. The victim further told officers that after an argument with McCullough, he grabbed her and threw her down, then began to strangle her.

