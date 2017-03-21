Paul & Michelle Smith

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A Butler County couple has been indicted in what authorities say is one of the worst child abuse cases they've ever handled. Several indictments were issued by a grand jury against Jonathan Paul Smith and his wife, Michelle, on charges of attempted murder , aggravated child abuse , sexual torture, sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, and domestic violence assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

