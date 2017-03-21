Paul & Michelle Smith
A Butler County couple has been indicted in what authorities say is one of the worst child abuse cases they've ever handled. Several indictments were issued by a grand jury against Jonathan Paul Smith and his wife, Michelle, on charges of attempted murder , aggravated child abuse , sexual torture, sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, and domestic violence assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cuckold (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Mike
|2
|New Business prospects???? (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Daddy cycle
|9
|Genealogy (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Max Sims
|8
|Seeking my Relatives in Honoraville, Alabama o... (Oct '06)
|Aug '16
|Betty Lowe Stabler
|36
|speeding tickets Georgiana (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Ttownboy
|23
|Hook Up (May '16)
|May '16
|Traveller
|1
|Back to the beach! (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|jaguar bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC