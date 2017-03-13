Dozen vehicles in Greenville burglari...

Dozen vehicles in Greenville burglarized in just 4-hours

Wednesday Feb 22

A dozen Greenville residents woke up Wednesday morning to find a shock. Someone burglarized their cars and trucks without breaking any windows.

