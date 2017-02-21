AL man paroled despite life sentence faces numerous charges including rape
A Greenville man with a long criminal history is once again back behind bars, charged with two different sexual assaults that happened on the same day in two different counties. During a press conference Monday, the Butler County sheriff and district attorney slammed the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles for allowing the suspect to be back out in the community when he was supposed to be serving a life sentence in prison.
