AL couple arrested on multiple federal drug, weapons charges

A Butler County couple has been indicted on numerous federal drugs and weapons charges, according to U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama, George Beck, Jr. William Edward Robinson, 44, and Sandra Wright Taylor, 53, were indicted by a federal grand jury for violations of federal law including: Beck said the Greenville couple locally distributed illegal drugs they got through the mail. A search of their home netted numerous firearms, including an illegal machine gun.

