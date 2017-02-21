3 arrested in armed robbery case of e...

3 arrested in armed robbery case of elderly Butler County woman

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Three weeks after an elderly woman was held up by armed robbers in rural Butler County, law enforcement says it's made a break in the case. Three juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection to the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cuckold (Mar '16) Feb 14 Mike 2
New Business prospects???? (Mar '12) Jan '17 Daddy cycle 9
Genealogy (Apr '06) Dec '16 Max Sims 8
Seeking my Relatives in Honoraville, Alabama o... (Oct '06) Aug '16 Betty Lowe Stabler 36
speeding tickets Georgiana (Oct '10) Aug '16 Ttownboy 23
Hook Up (May '16) May '16 Traveller 1
Back to the beach! (Apr '16) Apr '16 jaguar bob 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Greenville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC