3 arrested in armed robbery case of elderly Butler County woman
Three weeks after an elderly woman was held up by armed robbers in rural Butler County, law enforcement says it's made a break in the case. Three juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection to the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cuckold (Mar '16)
|Feb 14
|Mike
|2
|New Business prospects???? (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Daddy cycle
|9
|Genealogy (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Max Sims
|8
|Seeking my Relatives in Honoraville, Alabama o... (Oct '06)
|Aug '16
|Betty Lowe Stabler
|36
|speeding tickets Georgiana (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Ttownboy
|23
|Hook Up (May '16)
|May '16
|Traveller
|1
|Back to the beach! (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|jaguar bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC