Woman robbed after vehicle suddenly stops on rural Butler County road

Sheriff Kenny Harden says the victim was driving on County Road 50, also known as Honoraville Road, east of Greenville Wednesday morning around 11:15 a.m. when the car in front of her suddenly stopped in the middle of the roadway. "She slammed on her brakes and three black males with masks on got out and robbed her at gunpoint," Harden said.

