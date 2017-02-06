Woman robbed after vehicle suddenly s...

Woman robbed after vehicle suddenly stops on rural Butler County road

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Sheriff Kenny Harden says the victim was driving on County Road 50, also known as Honoraville Road, east of Greenville Wednesday morning around 11:15 a.m. when the car in front of her suddenly stopped in the middle of the roadway. "She slammed on her brakes and three black males with masks on got out and robbed her at gunpoint," Harden said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Business prospects???? (Mar '12) Jan 10 Daddy cycle 9
Genealogy (Apr '06) Dec '16 Max Sims 8
Seeking my Relatives in Honoraville, Alabama o... (Oct '06) Aug '16 Betty Lowe Stabler 36
speeding tickets Georgiana (Oct '10) Aug '16 Ttownboy 23
Hook Up (May '16) May '16 Traveller 1
Back to the beach! (Apr '16) Apr '16 jaguar bob 1
cuckold (Mar '16) Mar '16 jvb 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Greenville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,044 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC