Butler County traffic stop leads to spice bust

Jan 18, 2017

When a suspected impaired driver was pulled over in Butler County, sheriff's officials say deputies ended up seizing a large bag of synthetic drugs found in his car. Sheriff Kenny Harden says the spice was found after one his deputies on patrol stopped Lacedric Baugh Tuesday on Mobile Highway, south of Greenville.

