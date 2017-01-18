Butler County traffic stop leads to spice bust
When a suspected impaired driver was pulled over in Butler County, sheriff's officials say deputies ended up seizing a large bag of synthetic drugs found in his car. Sheriff Kenny Harden says the spice was found after one his deputies on patrol stopped Lacedric Baugh Tuesday on Mobile Highway, south of Greenville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cuckold (Mar '16)
|Feb 14
|Mike
|2
|New Business prospects???? (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Daddy cycle
|9
|Genealogy (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Max Sims
|8
|Seeking my Relatives in Honoraville, Alabama o... (Oct '06)
|Aug '16
|Betty Lowe Stabler
|36
|speeding tickets Georgiana (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Ttownboy
|23
|Hook Up (May '16)
|May '16
|Traveller
|1
|Back to the beach! (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|jaguar bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC