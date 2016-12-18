Greenville PD searching for suspected burglar, alleged partner in custody
A burglary suspect is on the run from Greenville authorities and investigators are asking for the public's help tracking him down. Timothy Keith Clark, 27, of Montgomery, is wanted by the Greenville Police Department for third-degree Burglary and first-degree Theft of Property.
