2 children critically injured in south Alabama sexual torture case
Two Butler County siblings are in critical condition and a man and woman are facing multiple charges in one of the worst child abuse cases the sheriff's office has ever handled. On Monday night, first responders were called to a home in the Greenmore community in reference to a medical emergency.
