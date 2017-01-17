2 children critically injured in sout...

2 children critically injured in south Alabama sexual torture case

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Two Butler County siblings are in critical condition and a man and woman are facing multiple charges in one of the worst child abuse cases the sheriff's office has ever handled. On Monday night, first responders were called to a home in the Greenmore community in reference to a medical emergency.

