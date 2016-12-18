18-year-old charged in armed robberie...

18-year-old charged in armed robberies during Facebook sales

A Butler County man is facing multiple charges after sheriff's officials say he confessed to robbing several people who met him under the pretense they were meeting up with him to conduct a sale. Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden says there was an armed robbery last week on Martin Luther King Drive, south of Greenville off of AL-185.

