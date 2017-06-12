Flood Advisory issued June 15 at 10:19PM EDT expiring June 16 at...
PAC129-160615- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FA.Y.0013.170616T0219Z-170616T0615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Westmoreland PA- 1019 PM EDT THU JUN 15 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for... Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania... * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1018 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain due to thunderstorms.
Greensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|interfaith prayer service
|Jun 9
|faithful
|2
|Bullying, school safety challenges focus of sym...
|May '17
|user
|2
|JESUS is the WAY, the TRUTH and the LIFE
|May '17
|Guardian Angel
|1
|bicycle rider (Oct '12)
|May '17
|keptlockedup
|11
|Notorious Westmoreland County bicyclist jailed ... (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|activist
|2
|Old Jeannette (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Jack
|46
|Long lost relative
|Mar '17
|lorbob27
|2
