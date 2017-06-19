Aging population, retiring profession...

Aging population, retiring professionals stress health care

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: New Jersey Herald

In this May 3, 2017 photo, Dr. Matthew D'Onofrio of Walworth Medical Associates in Greensburg, Pa., examines Charles Wolfe, 81, who came in to see the doctor for his regular physical check-up and a booster for pneumonia. Wolfe, who lives with his wife Janet in Jeanette, receives regular help from home caregivers after his wife had to have her leg amputated due to an infection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
interfaith prayer service Jun 9 faithful 2
News Bullying, school safety challenges focus of sym... May '17 user 2
JESUS is the WAY, the TRUTH and the LIFE May '17 Guardian Angel 1
bicycle rider (Oct '12) May '17 keptlockedup 11
News Notorious Westmoreland County bicyclist jailed ... (Sep '16) Apr '17 activist 2
Old Jeannette (Aug '06) Apr '17 Jack 46
Long lost relative Mar '17 lorbob27 2
See all Greensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensburg Forum Now

Greensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Greensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,110 • Total comments across all topics: 281,966,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC