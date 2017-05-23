Washington Co. CYS deputy director resigns amid controversy
Dee Dee Blosnich-Gooden, who resigned Thursday as deputy director of Washington County CYS, is shown in 2011 receiving a proclamation while working as Greene County CYS director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying, school safety challenges focus of sym...
|May 12
|user
|2
|JESUS is the WAY, the TRUTH and the LIFE
|May 12
|Guardian Angel
|1
|bicycle rider (Oct '12)
|May 11
|keptlockedup
|11
|Notorious Westmoreland County bicyclist jailed ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 27
|activist
|2
|Old Jeannette (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Jack
|46
|Long lost relative
|Mar '17
|lorbob27
|2
|What is really going on with the Jeannette Police? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|DDD
|74
Find what you want!
Search Greensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC