Penn Township police force adds chaplain Posted at
The pastor of Penn-Zion Lutheran Parish this month became Penn Township Police Department's first chaplain. He will offer nondenominational spiritual guidance to the township's 21 officers and the people they serve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notorious Westmoreland County bicyclist jailed ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 27
|activist
|2
|Bullying, school safety challenges focus of sym...
|Apr 27
|poorvictim
|1
|Old Jeannette (Aug '06)
|Apr 23
|Jack
|46
|Long lost relative
|Mar '17
|lorbob27
|2
|What is really going on with the Jeannette Police? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|DDD
|74
|KKK membership rising in tough times (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Foam Finger Guy
|3,972
|Who is Maxwell Morton & why would he shoot Ryan... (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|gun owner
|8
Find what you want!
Search Greensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC