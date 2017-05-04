Penn Township police force adds chaplain Posted at

Penn Township police force adds chapl...

The pastor of Penn-Zion Lutheran Parish this month became Penn Township Police Department's first chaplain. He will offer nondenominational spiritual guidance to the township's 21 officers and the people they serve.

