PA: Park Police Could Start Security Patrols of Westmoreland's Bus Station
May 20--Park police officers could start routine security patrols of Westmoreland County's bus station next month under agreement approved this week by the transit authority. The two-year agreement, slated for consideration next week by the county commissioners, calls for the park police force to expand its jurisdiction to the authority's headquarters on Bell Way in Greensburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Greensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying, school safety challenges focus of sym...
|May 12
|user
|2
|JESUS is the WAY, the TRUTH and the LIFE
|May 12
|Guardian Angel
|1
|bicycle rider (Oct '12)
|May 11
|keptlockedup
|11
|Notorious Westmoreland County bicyclist jailed ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 27
|activist
|2
|Old Jeannette (Aug '06)
|Apr 23
|Jack
|46
|Long lost relative
|Mar '17
|lorbob27
|2
|What is really going on with the Jeannette Police? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|DDD
|74
Find what you want!
Search Greensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC