PA: Park Police Could Start Security Patrols of Westmoreland's Bus Station

May 20--Park police officers could start routine security patrols of Westmoreland County's bus station next month under agreement approved this week by the transit authority. The two-year agreement, slated for consideration next week by the county commissioners, calls for the park police force to expand its jurisdiction to the authority's headquarters on Bell Way in Greensburg.

