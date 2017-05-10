PA Judge Promoting Fire Service Progr...

PA Judge Promoting Fire Service Program for Juveniles

Monday May 1

May 1-- Juvenile offenders shine the trucks, spiff up the hall, assist at bingo fundraisers and even help roll up the hoses sometimes when trucks pull back into one of Latrobe's five fire stations after a call. A juvenile probation program that gives teens community service work at the stations has benefited the youths and the all-volunteer fire company over the past five years, said city fire Chief John Brasile.

Start the conversation

Greensburg, PA

