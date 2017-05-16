Man sues bar for serving him so much he fell offa
Man sues bar for serving him so much he fell off bar stool "You're not supposed to fee people so much booze they fall off a bar stool," he said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://on-ydr.co/2rnbCiR A man filed a lawsuit against Foster's beer, claiming he was duped into thinking it was brewed in Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Greensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying, school safety challenges focus of sym...
|May 12
|user
|2
|JESUS is the WAY, the TRUTH and the LIFE
|May 12
|Guardian Angel
|1
|bicycle rider (Oct '12)
|May 11
|keptlockedup
|11
|Notorious Westmoreland County bicyclist jailed ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 27
|activist
|2
|Old Jeannette (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Jack
|46
|Long lost relative
|Mar '17
|lorbob27
|2
|What is really going on with the Jeannette Police? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|DDD
|74
Find what you want!
Search Greensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC