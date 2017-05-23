Judge hands Jeannette teenager 15-30 ...

Judge hands Jeannette teenager 15-30 years in selfie murder

Monday May 15

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A Jeannette man who took a photo of himself with the body of a friend he had just shot in the face will go to prison for 15 to 30 years.

