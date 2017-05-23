Judge hands Jeannette teenager 15-30 years in selfie murder
GREENSBURG, Pa. - A Jeannette man who took a photo of himself with the body of a friend he had just shot in the face will go to prison for 15 to 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying, school safety challenges focus of sym...
|May 12
|user
|2
|JESUS is the WAY, the TRUTH and the LIFE
|May 12
|Guardian Angel
|1
|bicycle rider (Oct '12)
|May 11
|keptlockedup
|11
|Notorious Westmoreland County bicyclist jailed ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 27
|activist
|2
|Old Jeannette (Aug '06)
|Apr 23
|Jack
|46
|Long lost relative
|Mar '17
|lorbob27
|2
|What is really going on with the Jeannette Police? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|DDD
|74
Find what you want!
Search Greensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC