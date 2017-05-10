Ex-deputy charged with impersonation for using old badge
A former Pennsylvania county sheriff's deputy has been charged with impersonating a public servant for allegedly using her old badge to try to get out of a speeding ticket. Thirty-seven-year-old Amanda Barbish, of Greensburg, is also charged with speeding in the April 19 incident in Cranberry, Butler County.
