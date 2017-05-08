Workplaces for people with intellectu...

Workplaces for people with intellectual disabilities are decreasing. The changes can be painful.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Post-gazette.com

Steven Fekete, left, gives a hug to Tim Miller, center, at the Westmoreland County Blind Association in Greensburg. Steven Fekete, left, gives a hug to Tim Miller, center, at the Westmoreland County Blind Association in Greensburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Notorious Westmoreland County bicyclist jailed ... (Sep '16) Apr 27 activist 2
News Bullying, school safety challenges focus of sym... Apr 27 poorvictim 1
Old Jeannette (Aug '06) Apr 23 Jack 46
Long lost relative Mar '17 lorbob27 2
What is really going on with the Jeannette Police? (Jun '08) Mar '17 DDD 74
News KKK membership rising in tough times (Jan '09) Mar '17 Foam Finger Guy 3,972
Who is Maxwell Morton & why would he shoot Ryan... (Feb '15) Feb '17 gun owner 8
See all Greensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensburg Forum Now

Greensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
 

Greensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,866,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC