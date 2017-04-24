Fayette County church desecrated; man charged for damage

Sisters of the St. Francis of Assisi Parish in German Township told police that they saw a man, who was visibly upset and yelling, outside of the church around 5 a.m. The sisters told troopers the man drove a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan through the yard of the church, knocked over several statues and threw a bench at a religious shrine. "When it's on Good Friday, which is the most solemn day of Christian Catholic faith, it's even more disappointing," said Jerry Zufelt, of the Diocese of Greensburg.

