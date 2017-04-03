Fairfield Inn & Suites to Open in Belle Vernon, PA
The Fairfield Inn & Suites Belle Vernon is scheduled to open on April 12. Located at 189 Finley Rd., the 76-room hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Mon Valley Development Co. LP and managed by Lodging Development Company Inc. of Greensburg, PA.
