Fairfield Inn & Suites to Open in Belle Vernon, PA

Fairfield Inn & Suites to Open in Belle Vernon, PA

3 hrs ago Read more: Hotel Business

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Belle Vernon is scheduled to open on April 12. Located at 189 Finley Rd., the 76-room hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Mon Valley Development Co. LP and managed by Lodging Development Company Inc. of Greensburg, PA.

Greensburg, PA

