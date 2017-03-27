Through the Looking Glass

Through the Looking Glass

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Anniston Star

A young man on spring break got a $200 tattoo of a tribal shark on his calf at a shop in Key West, Fla., then fled the premises without paying. But he posted the artwork on Instagram, and the lady who owns the place found it and sent him a message: "Bring your punk a - back to my shop and pay for your tattoo."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KKK membership rising in tough times (Jan '09) Mar 17 Foam Finger Guy 3,972
Old Jeannette (Aug '06) Mar 16 Old music 45
Who is Maxwell Morton & why would he shoot Ryan... (Feb '15) Feb '17 gun owner 8
15 Depot Street in Penn PA is a whorehouse (Jun '16) Feb '17 JimmyMack 3
News Greensburg prison inmate dies on the way to the... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Tcaam 61
supervalu Dec '16 Outsider 2
Stone and Company! (Feb '10) Nov '16 David 10
See all Greensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensburg Forum Now

Greensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Greensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC