Parents blast company over miniature high heels for BABIES
Pee Wee Pumps, based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, creates soft slippers with pointed toes and collapsible heels for infants up to six months old. The leopard print, zebra print and satin styles, which have names like 'Sassy', 'Diva' and 'Glamorous', are promoted on the brand's Instagram page with photographs of children dressed up in extravagant, adult-like costumes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Greensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK membership rising in tough times (Jan '09)
|Mar 17
|Foam Finger Guy
|3,972
|Old Jeannette (Aug '06)
|Mar 16
|Old music
|45
|Who is Maxwell Morton & why would he shoot Ryan... (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|gun owner
|8
|15 Depot Street in Penn PA is a whorehouse (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|JimmyMack
|3
|Greensburg prison inmate dies on the way to the... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Tcaam
|61
|supervalu
|Dec '16
|Outsider
|2
|Stone and Company! (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|David
|10
Find what you want!
Search Greensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC