Parents blast company over miniature high heels for BABIES

41 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Pee Wee Pumps, based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, creates soft slippers with pointed toes and collapsible heels for infants up to six months old. The leopard print, zebra print and satin styles, which have names like 'Sassy', 'Diva' and 'Glamorous', are promoted on the brand's Instagram page with photographs of children dressed up in extravagant, adult-like costumes.

