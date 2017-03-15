Pa. teen is 1 of 6 Young Marines to escort WWII vets to Iwo Jima
A Marine sighting at a funeral nine years ago put Jordan James on a path that will lead to one of the most hallowed battlefields of World War II. James, 17, of Jeannette met the Marine at his maternal grandfather's funeral and was struck by the young man's impressive blue dress uniform.
