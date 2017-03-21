Gee whiz, ma'am, you didn't have to tell my dad
A young man on spring break got a $200 tattoo of a tribal shark on his calf at a Key West tattoo parlor and then fled the premises without paying. But he posted the artwork on Instagram, and the lady who owns the place went on his account and sent him a message: "Bring your punk a-- back to my shop and pay for your tattoo."
