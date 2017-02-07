Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 7:00PM EST expiring...
PAZ073-075-090315- /O.EXA.KPBZ.WS.W.0001.170209T0000Z-170210T0000Z/ Westmoreland-Fayette- Including the cities of Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, and Uniontown 211 PM EST Wed Feb 8 2017 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for snow...which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Thursday. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...6 to 8 inches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
Greensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greensburg prison inmate dies on the way to the... (Mar '08)
|Jan 27
|Tcaam
|61
|supervalu
|Dec '16
|Outsider
|2
|Stone and Company! (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|David
|10
|Old Jeannette (Aug '06)
|Oct '16
|Monica
|44
|Free healthcare at charity clinic in Greensburg... (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Save Seniors
|2
|Notorious Westmoreland County bicyclist jailed ...
|Sep '16
|penn
|1
|Westmoreland County bicyclist will remain jaile... (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|poordave
|7
Find what you want!
Search Greensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC