Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 7:00PM EST expiring...

PAZ073-075-090315- /O.EXA.KPBZ.WS.W.0001.170209T0000Z-170210T0000Z/ Westmoreland-Fayette- Including the cities of Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, and Uniontown 211 PM EST Wed Feb 8 2017 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for snow...which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Thursday. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...6 to 8 inches.

