State high court rejects appeal in 2010 torture death
The state Supreme Court has upheld the first-degree murder conviction and death penalty imposed on a man in the torture death of a mentally disabled woman in western Pennsylvania. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that the commonwealth's highest court said Wednesday that there was enough evidence for the Westmoreland County jury to convict 30-year-old Ricky Smyrnes and to sentence him to death.
