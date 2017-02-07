Randy Rhoads Warmup Exercises and More: Complete 1982 Guitar Clinic
Few musicians in the history of rock have been as beloved-revered, really-as Ozzy Osbourne's late guitarist and musical soul mate, Randy Rhoads. Only 25 when he was killed in an airplane accident in 1982, Rhoads managed in a few short years to establish himself as one of the most innovative guitar players in the world.
