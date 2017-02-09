PIPPIN Comes to Greensburg

Thursday Feb 9

Stage Right's professional season will continue with the musical Pippin coming to the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, February 17-19. The production features, in the title role, Alex Noble, fresh off his turn in PMT's Hunchback of Notre Dame, Renata Marino as the Leading Player, Tony Marin o as King Charlemagne, Greg Kerestan as Lewis, Courtney Harkins as Fastrada, Kim McLeod as Pippin's Grandmother Berthe, Will Beddick as the young boy Theo and, making her Stage Right debut, Lauren- Rose King as Catherine.

Greensburg, PA

