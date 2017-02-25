Man Ordered to Trial in Woman's Death Reported as Suicide

A western Pennsylvania man has been ordered to stand trial in the death of his girlfriend, which authorities say he originally reported as a suicide. A Westmoreland County district judge on Friday ordered 53-year-old Allen Trent held for court in the Feb. 12 slaying of 61-year-old Frances Smith in South Greensburg, a tiny borough about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh.

